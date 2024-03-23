Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.64

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 279543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 43,043 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 172,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 72,313 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

