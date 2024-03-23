Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,125 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,625,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,201,000 after acquiring an additional 219,179 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,994 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,822,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,190,000 after acquiring an additional 103,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,724,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after purchasing an additional 210,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,837. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.