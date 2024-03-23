Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Up 6%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.04 and last traded at $77.94. Approximately 407,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,500,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.52.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65. The company has a market cap of $579.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

