Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Up 6.9%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.20 and last traded at $144.00. Approximately 816,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,136,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.65.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $2,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

