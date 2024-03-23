Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.78

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 16200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -202.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 467,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 577,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 172,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

