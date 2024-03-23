Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01, reports. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.84 million.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

DIV stock opened at C$2.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.70. The stock has a market cap of C$467.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.59. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08.

Diversified Royalty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.40 target price on Diversified Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Articles

