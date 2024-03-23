DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.19

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.19 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 73193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.43%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,395,000 after acquiring an additional 234,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after acquiring an additional 266,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

