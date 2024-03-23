Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc Sells 49,218 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 49,218 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,773,816.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,051,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,884,455.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 11th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 86,209 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,762,136.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 240,490 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $7,282,037.20.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.67 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,447,000 after purchasing an additional 135,918 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,166,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on BROS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

