Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.10

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 850302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BROS. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.67 and a beta of 2.39.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $135,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,520,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,916,774 shares of company stock valued at $290,705,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

