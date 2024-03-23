DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.36

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €39.36 ($42.78) and last traded at €40.42 ($43.93), with a volume of 117354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €39.32 ($42.74).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.46.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

