dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Trading Down 4.3%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 10,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 17,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.
dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.
