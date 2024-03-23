Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

EGBN opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $208,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

