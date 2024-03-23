Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 1,253 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,965. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

