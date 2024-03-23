Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 21,213 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 412.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. 199,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,357. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.