Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,327,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. 1,552,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $49.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

