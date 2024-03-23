Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,324. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

