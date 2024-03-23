Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after buying an additional 95,705 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 981,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,411. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

