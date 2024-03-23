Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $30.30 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 14.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,805. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average of $166.64.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

