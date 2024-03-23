Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $326,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BND traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,208. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

