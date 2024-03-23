Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.19% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,987 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,178,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,849 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 669,654 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

CGGR stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 920,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,757. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

