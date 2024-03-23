Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.09. 394,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

