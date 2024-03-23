Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 418 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,238,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,719,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,716.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 225,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,573,000.

GWX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. 37,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,436. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

