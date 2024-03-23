Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000.
BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BINC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 498,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,808. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36.
About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF
The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.
