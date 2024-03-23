Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,067. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

