Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $95.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

