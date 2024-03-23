Elementis (LON:ELM) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
Elementis Stock Down 0.8 %
Elementis Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,857.14%.
About Elementis
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
