Elementis (LON:ELM) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELM

Elementis Stock Down 0.8 %

Elementis Cuts Dividend

LON:ELM opened at GBX 140.80 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £827.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2,011.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. Elementis has a 1-year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.20 ($1.89). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,857.14%.

About Elementis

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.