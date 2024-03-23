Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,993 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

