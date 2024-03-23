Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ERF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Stock Performance

NYSE:ERF opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. Analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,475,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enerplus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,150,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,182,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,156,000 after purchasing an additional 940,419 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 28.3% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,517,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 776,700 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

