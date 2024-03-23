Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) was down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 110,866 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 63,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market cap of C$56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

