Ethena USDe 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $64.42 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $296.06 million and $64.42 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 1,282,758,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 1,273,267,996.5210607. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00141477 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $78,839,684.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

