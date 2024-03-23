Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $30.65 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $30.65 or 0.00047196 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.48 billion and $207.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,933.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00721703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00132900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00212391 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00130959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,179,477 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.