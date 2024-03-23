Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $415.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $300.67 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

