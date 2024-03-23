Everhart Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

BND opened at $72.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

