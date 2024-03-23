Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $300,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of MDB stock opened at $355.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.72 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.67.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

