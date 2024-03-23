Everhart Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.