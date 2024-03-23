Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New $460,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 34,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $123.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $93.26 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.44.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

