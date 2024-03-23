Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $82.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

