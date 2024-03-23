EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.86.
EYPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,245,000 after purchasing an additional 488,206 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %
EYPT stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
