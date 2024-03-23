EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $2,238,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,143,235 shares in the company, valued at $130,973,770.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,989,582 shares of company stock valued at $39,080,886 over the last three months. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,245,000 after purchasing an additional 488,206 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

EYPT stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.