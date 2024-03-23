Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Shares Down 14.1%

Shares of Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) were down 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 14,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 17,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Farmhouse Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals.

