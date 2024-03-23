FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.250-18.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY24 guidance to $17.25-18.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.41.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $284.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,978,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $500,587,000 after acquiring an additional 409,394 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 248.3% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 505,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,387,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 62,657.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 219,652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 219,302 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

