Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $403,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 43,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.77 and its 200 day moving average is $153.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.