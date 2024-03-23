Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59,000.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FENY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.31. 472,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

