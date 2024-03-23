Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after buying an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $257,189,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,037,000 after buying an additional 3,182,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,188,000 after buying an additional 3,176,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

