Financial Review: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) vs. 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Brightcove has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 1 1 0 2.50 8X8 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brightcove and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.

Brightcove presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.53%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $3.72, indicating a potential upside of 40.43%. Given Brightcove’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than 8X8.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -11.38% -17.02% -7.22% 8X8 -7.28% -5.89% -0.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brightcove and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $201.19 million 0.41 -$22.89 million ($0.54) -3.52 8X8 $743.94 million 0.44 -$73.14 million ($0.44) -6.02

Brightcove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

8X8 beats Brightcove on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace. It also provides ad monetization; professional; customer success, support, and documentation; online and onsite training; and video.js and developer solutions. The company serves media companies, broadcasters, digital publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion and hospitality brands, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce businesses, and technology organizations, as well as government agencies, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

