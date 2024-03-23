Financial Survey: Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) vs. Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) and Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crane NXT and Nordex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nordex 0 0 3 0 3.00

Crane NXT currently has a consensus target price of $78.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.80%. Given Crane NXT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than Nordex.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $1.39 billion 2.49 $188.30 million $3.27 18.60 Nordex N/A N/A N/A $0.41 31.68

This table compares Crane NXT and Nordex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Nordex. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crane NXT and Nordex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 13.53% 20.33% 8.90% Nordex N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Nordex shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crane NXT beats Nordex on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co. operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products. Crane NXT, Co. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Nordex

(Get Free Report)

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. It also offers maintenance and remote monitoring services for wind farms, as well as repair and technical enhancement services for existing turbines. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.