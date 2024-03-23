Financial Survey: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Triumph Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Financial 2 5 0 0 1.71 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Triumph Financial presently has a consensus price target of $62.67, indicating a potential downside of 18.77%. Given Triumph Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Triumph Financial is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

85.6% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triumph Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Financial $472.59 million 3.81 $41.08 million $1.60 48.22 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $244.52 million 2.13 $58.65 million $3.08 8.87

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Triumph Financial. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Financial 8.69% 5.14% 0.74% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 23.98% 9.36% 0.96%

Summary

Triumph Financial beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. It operates through banking offices in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Ulster, Warren, Washington, and Westchester counties of New York; Brevard, Charlotte, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Volusia counties in Florida; Bennington County in Vermont; Berkshire County in Massachusetts; and Bergen County in New Jersey, as well as automatic teller machines. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.