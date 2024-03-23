First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Holdings Lowered by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,047,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.08. 75,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

