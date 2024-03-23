First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.28 and last traded at $135.22. 19,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 35,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 927.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $92,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

