Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.710-6.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Five Below also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.71-6.22 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.88.

FIVE stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average of $184.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

