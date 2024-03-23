Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
